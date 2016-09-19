Audrey Olive Dow of Edgartown, formerly of Scotch Plains, N.J., died peacefully on Sunday evening, Sept. 18, 2016, at home after a long illness. She was 93.

She was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on Oct. 30, 1922, the daughter of Phillip and Marion Watson Dow. As a young woman, she worked at Merck and Co. before deciding to change her career path. Audrey became a nurse and fulfilled her desire to help others, graduating from Columbia Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing. Years later she received a master’s degree from Rutgers University, which enabled her to take on the challenge of working for the state of New Jersey’s Health and Human Service Division.

Audrey was an active member of the Third-Westminster Presbyterian Church in Elizabeth, N.J. After retirement, Audrey pursued the love of travel and caring for her numerous flower gardens. She was a dedicated member of the Fanwood Women’s Club, and served as its treasurer for some time.

Audrey is survived by her niece, Debbie Carter and her husband Jim of Edgartown; as well as great-niece Kimberly DelRossi and her husband Daniel of Tyngsboro, great-nephew Gregory Carter and his wife Rebecca of South Burlington, Vt., and extended family. She is predeceased by her parents, and sister Fern Butterweck.

Graveside services will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, N.J., on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 am. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home in Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for an online guest book. In addition, assisting the family is the Gray Funeral Home, Westfield, N.J. To send online condolences, please visit grayfuneralhomes.com. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.