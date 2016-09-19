Barbara Eleanor Harnen

Barbara Eleanor (Dahill) Harnen, 80, of Vineyard Haven died unexpectedly on Sept. 14, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was born June 28, 1936, in Hyannis to Raymond and Frances (Daley) Dahill.

Barbara graduated from Edgartown High School in 1955 and Saint Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, New Bedford, in 1959. To help quench her continuous thirst for knowledge, while working full-time she went back to school and earned her bachelor’s degree from Upsala College, East Orange, N.J., in 1982. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years, devoting her career to the care of the elderly and becoming a licensed nursing home administrator in New Jersey.

Upon retiring to Martha’s Vineyard in 2001, Barbara became active with several charitable organizations and served on the board of directors for Havenside Apartments for seniors. She loved her church, Grace Episcopal Church of Vineyard Haven, to which she tirelessly gave her time and talents. She was a voracious reader, and loved to tend to her gardens around the house.

She is survived by her husband Daniel E. Harnen Sr.; son Dan (Peggy) Harnen, and their children, Ben, Emily, John, and Abbey of Centerville, Ohio; son Mark (Jane) Harnen, and their children, Kyle and Kaylee, Canonsburg, Pa.; sister Joan (Ray) Saint, St. Albans, Maine; and brother Ronald Dahill, Middleborough; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Raymond (Louise) Dahill, Oak Bluffs.

Barbara was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who will be sorely missed by her family and all of her wonderful friends. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Grace Episcopal Church, corner of William Street and Woodlawn Avenue, Vineyard Haven, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, at 3 pm. Her burial will follow in the Memorial Garden of Grace Church. Donations in her memory may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1197, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.