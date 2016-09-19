Florence Paul

Florence Regina Paul of West Tisbury died peacefully at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Sept. 6, 2016, surrounded by family.

Florence was born on Feb. 19, 1923, to John and Rose Suchecki. In May 1947 she married veteran Benedict Paul in New Haven, Conn., where they raised their two daughters. Gifted with an attention to detail and precision with numbers, she worked as a bookkeeper at Bradford Ford and Connecticut White Truck. Ben and Florence spent a brief time living in Ossining, N.Y., working as caretakers and maintaining a small sheep farm. In 1993 they moved to Martha’s Vineyard, where they became grandparents extraordinaire, always available to drive, cook, and take care of not only their lucky grandchildren but visiting friends as well.

“Fudgie,” as she was known to friends and loved ones, was devoted to her family. She was selfless, thoughtful, and had boundless energy to help with anything that needed doing. We will miss her strength and caring.

Florence is survived by her sisters, Josephine Kosack, Elizabeth Dwyer, Jeanne Danielson, Leanore Lane; her daughters Diane Wall and Jan Paul, son-in-law Richard Rooney; and granddaughters Hilary and Tessa Wall and Janaye Rooney. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Benedict Paul, and siblings Henrietta Tracz, Helen Adams, Stacia Wolchecki, Stella Belcher, Rose Burness, Dorothy Smith, and John Suchecki.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Saint Stanislaus Church in New Haven, Conn.