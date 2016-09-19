Martha’s Vineyard runners, cheerleaders, soccer players gear up

The start of a new school year brings hard work and competition in the fall season.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) fall sports season is in full swing. This week The Times takes a look at girls soccer, cheerleading, and cross-country.

Cheerleading

New cheerleading coach Devin Mara brings an international flavor and love of her sport to the 12-member 2016 MVRHS squad. Hired this summer to succeed former coaches Channon Capra and Sue Costello, the recent University of Edinburgh graduate plans to build on the work of her predecessors and build a team to participate in cheerleading competitions.

Her veteran MVRHS squad is headed by captains Kylie Hathaway and Kasey Stevenson, along with fellow seniors Crista Aspinall, Donamar Henry, Amanda McKenzie, Olivia Pate, and Kacion Robinson. The team is rounded out by juniors Teika Lampart and Kayla Oliver and sophomores Christina Brown, Grace Carroll, and Elizabeth Pate.

An ardent dancer and cheerleader on the prestigious University of Edinburgh cheerleading team, which won two national championships during her time there, Coach Mara comes to her new coaching job by happenstance. “I’ve been summering here since childhood, and I happened to see an ad for the MVRHS cheerleading coach position and applied,” she said.

Coach Mara is a Brockton native who captained her dance team at Noble and Greenough School in Dedham.

She knows she has some catching up to do. “I wasn’t hired until late in the summer, so there was a little uncertainty around the program, but we are working out, and we’ll perform the routines developed by Channon and Sue and build on what they started, maybe spice things up in a month or two. I hope in the future, over the next year or two, that we can have a competition team,” she said.

Girls soccer

This is an exciting time for MVRHS girls soccer, but not for obvious reasons. Following last year’s 6-0 season, third-year coach Rocco Bellebuono is building the girls soccer program with a method he hopes will build a long-lasting soccer community on the Island. He is heartened by the short- and long-term improvements that have materialized during his term as coach for a program where wins have been few and far between.

Rather than measuring success in wins and losses, Mr. Bellebuono is working to make playing soccer a good experience for his charges, making their voices integral in discussions about team performance and strategy.

“At first, I was focused on results. Now I believe we need to promote the program to young women here, make the program an exciting part of their high school experience,” he said. “Look, I’m a competitive person. Winning feels good, but you can’t always win. You have to learn how to enjoy playing.”

Seniors Cana Courtney and Whitney Schroeder are the team’s primary captains, with co-captains Livy Smith and Adelaide Keene. The 22-player roster includes seniors Isabella Chimes, Rose Engler, Sayra Guimaraes, Natalija Lakis, Madison McBride, and Patti Oliviera. Juniors include Marissa D’Antonio, Nattielly Dias, Evelyn Mederios, and Meghan Sawyer, and sophomores are Alexis Condon, Erin Debettencourt, and Kassidy Vogt. Freshmen are Madia Bellebuono, Thea Keene, Sasha Lakis, Nina Moore, and Ava Vigneault.

For the first year, the Vineyarders are fielding a junior varsity team, a development Mr. Bellebuono credits to MVRHS athletic director Mark McCarthy. “Mark suggested last year that we include eighth graders, and that’s what we’ve done, a move a lot of schools take to build numbers and involvement in sports,” he said, noting that retaining kids from youth soccer onward is key to the first MVRHS JV girls soccer squad.

“Youth soccer is now gender-specific, and retention has gone up,” he said, noting that the uptick in the number of girls now competing in youth soccer bodes well for girls varsity soccer.

The Atlanta, Ga., native said his varsity players enjoy having an expanded role in fashioning their own destiny. “After the game last week, we asked them what we should do to increase their ownership of their team, and they responded with excitement. They liked [the dialogue], and those conversations will be part of our program,” he said.

Cross-country

Longtime MVRHS track and cross-country (XC) coach Joe Schroeder liked a lot of what he saw from the Vineyarder Harriers in their first outing this season.

“We could be sneaky good this year. We have most of our teams back, we only lost a couple of seniors to graduation. Practices have been great, and if we gel as we should, we’ll impress some people,” he said.

“Some of our kids really put in the work this summer. You could tell right away who had been at it,” he said.

Coach Schroeder has to fight to get numbers of athletes, as do other Island high school sports. He competes in a geographic region that loves to run. “Schools like Bishop Feehan, traditionally the iron of the Eastern Athletic Conference, is a big school, and they’ll have 150 runners this year,” he said.

Coach Schroeder also welcomes eighth graders to cross-country, and notes there is still a small window for prospective runners to sign up. “We have the longest season in high school sports, till mid-November,” he noted.

He’s had as many as 51 cross-country runners in his 29 seasons at the helm, but for the present Coach Schroeder is working with 22 runners, 17 boys and five girls.

The boys team is captained by senior Aivaras Gevilas, a highly seeded runner at the state tournament for the past two years. He is joined by seniors Aidan Aliberti and Louis Neville, and by juniors Harrison Door, Ryan O’Malley, Otto Osmers, Eban Peak, and Charlie Whalen. In addition, the team is bolstered by sophomores Owen Porterfield, Ian Trance, Jason Davey, and Patrick Dutton, and freshmen Vito Aiello, Peter Burke, Keiran Karabees, Solon Oliver, and Tom Sykes.

Senior Pearl Vercruysse captains the girls team, which is comprised of junior Lila Norris, sophomore Isis Burt, and fleet freshmen Catherine Cherry and Veronica Wendt.