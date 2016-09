There will be a memorial service for David Lindley Myers on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 238 Main Street in Vineyard Haven, beginning at 2 pm. After the service, there will be a reception at the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club, followed by a potluck dinner and musical celebration of Dave’s life. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Sam and Rose Myers Education Fund, c/o Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, P.O. Box 668, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.