Sylvia Virginia Thomas, 80, of Edgartown died on Friday morning, Sept. 16, 2016, at the Royal Cotuit Nursing Home in Mashpee. She was the brother of Larry Thomas of Edgartown. A graveside burial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.