William Morrison Waggaman Jr.

William M. Waggaman Jr., 26, died in his St. Paul, Minn., home on Sept. 12. A bright, handsome, and magnetic young man, Willie struggled gamely for six years with opioid addiction. He was living in a sober community at the time of his death.

Willie is survived by his mother Daphne Geary of Sarasota, Fla.; his father William Sr. of Edgartown; his sisters Christina of Alexandria, Va., and Natalie of Waltham. A comic book enthusiast, Willie will forever be his sisters’ Superman.

Born in Greenwich, Conn., Willie was raised in Norwalk and Wilton, Conn. Willie was a summer visitor to Edgartown all his life. He attended Greens Farms Academy in Westport, Conn., Westminster School in Simsbury, Conn., and Tulane University.

Willie loved football, comic books, Pokémon Go, the New York Jets, and the New York Rangers. He favored nice, thick steaks and Sour Patch candy.

Wherever he went, Willie made legions of friends. He had a huge heart, made others laugh, and most important, he saw the good in everyone he met.

To recognize this extraordinary, sensitive young man, and to help fight the nationwide opiate-abuse epidemic, Willie’s family suggests donations be made to The Retreat, 1221 Wayzata Boulevard East, Wayzata, MN 55391.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday, Sept. 24, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2810 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, Conn.