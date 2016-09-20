West Tisbury selectmen discuss abundance of dead trees

It is estimated the cleanup will cost about $15,000.

West Tisbury selectmen met on Sept. 14. Topping the light agenda was how to finance removal of an abundance of dead trees on town property and roadways. The cost for the project is estimated at $15,000.

The fundamental question was whether to take the money out of the current budget, which would “tap it out,” according to executive secretary Jennifer Rand, who was speaking on behalf of tree warden Jeremiah Brown, who was not present, or to add it as a warrant article for the upcoming special town meeting on Nov. 1.

“The reason I left it on the agenda is that the warrant closes before our next meeting,” Ms. Rand said. “The question from Jeremiah was, Does he spend the money that’s in his expense line, and then if there is more work to be done, put a warrant article on for the spring [annual meeting] to replenish the expense line, or does he ask now for the money to do this work, which is roughly $15,000, and then use his other expense money for the other work he would do this year in the normal course of business?”

Ms. Rand added that in Mr. Brown’s mind, this work is outside the normal course of business because “all of a sudden we have a huge amount of trees.”

“Does he always spend his entire budget?” asked selectman Cynthia Mitchell.

“I know he spends a good chunk of it,” said Ms. Rand. “If he were to go through on this mass removal, then there would be no money left to do anything that comes up between now and the spring town meeting.”

“So anything that came up over the winter would just have to wait,” said chairman Richard Knabel.

Selectman J. Skipper Manter wanted to know how urgent the problem is.

“If we wait until special town meeting, that’s a month and a half away,” said Mr. Manter.

Ms. Rand said she believes Jeremiah would say the trees do not have to come down “tomorrow,” but that they should come down before the winter.

Mr. Knabel thought it was reasonable to put a warrant article on for the Nov. 1 meeting. “I can’t see the voters saying no,” Mr. Knabel said.

“There’s another option,” said Ms. Mitchell. “It seems to me that the category of unforeseen circumstances applies and the finance committee has a reserve fund. If he went to them, he could have it sooner than the town meeting.”

Ms. Rand did not think this was necessary because “he has money to spend,” but once he spends that money, “it’s gone.”

“So the question is, Do we put an article on the special or wait until April?” Ms. Rand said.

“I still think it’s a good use of reserve fund transfer,” said Ms. Mitchell.

“I don’t disagree with that,” said Mr. Manter; “let’s do both.”

“And then if FinCom disagrees, we’ll pull it,” said Ms. Mitchell.

“I would suggest that our guidance consists of a) Go to the FinCom, and b) We’ll put an article on the warrant in the event that the FinCom does not approve the transfer,” said Ms. Mitchell. Selectmen did not need a motion to put forward the suggestion.

In other business, selectmen agreed to send a draft letter about the Community Development Block Grant to the appropriate state authorities. “I think it’s an astute criticism of what’s happening,” said Mr. Knabel.

Some members of Cub Scout Troop 90 were on hand to hear the first 15 minutes of the selectmen’s meeting as a learning experience.