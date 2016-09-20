Allen Robert Thompson

Allen Robert “Bob” Thompson died on August 30, 2016, at his home in Coventry, Conn., with his family and friends by his bedside. He was 54.

Bob was born on June 27, 1962, in East Hartford, Conn., and was the son of Allan and Sue (Kohler) Thompson. He leaves behind his son, Robert Allan “Bobby” Thompson, daughter Sara Nicole Thompson, and his former wife and mother of their children, Malgosia (Margie) Thompson, all of Oak Bluffs.

He is also survived by his sister, Kimberly (Thompson) Miller, nephews Justin and Nicholas Miller, all of East Hartford, Conn.; a brother, Timothy Thompson of Norwich, Conn.; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Mass in Bob’s memory will take place on Jan. 11, 2017, at St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Hartford, Conn.

Now Bob, finally, is at rest, as he has entered eternal life, reunited with his loved ones, surrounded only with peace and joy. We hold you close in our mind and spirit. In honor of Bob, let us find and encourage within ourselves those gifts that make each of us special; the ineffable mystery and extraordinary beauty of the simple human heart.

Set sail to wherever it is that gives you that same feeling that Bob only now knows, walk the beach, fish (Lobsterville being his favorite on the Island), watch the sunset, extend an act of kindness, make others laugh, hug and love one another unconditionally. When we see that seagull we will know that you are at last free.

Seagull you fly, seagull you fly away and you fly away today, and you fly away tomorrow, and you fly away, leave me to my sorrow.

Seagull go home and fly, fly, fly away …