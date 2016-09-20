Aquinnah: Class trip on Alabama

The fourth and fifth grade class at the Chilmark School returned from a weeklong trip aboard the Alabama this past Saturday. They had stunning weather as they traveled a route that took them to Cuttyhunk, South Dartmouth, and back to the Vineyard (they spent the final night anchored in Vineyard Haven Harbor). Highlights included a walking tour around Cuttyhunk, really good food cooked by Nick the ship’s cook, almost nightly dance parties, and swimming off the boat. Every kid came back looking tanner and taller than when they left.

The Gay Head 10K race is seeking volunteers for race day. The race will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, and volunteers are needed starting at 9 am; the race begins at 11 am. Email gayhead10k@gayheadlight.org. If you are interested in running, you should sign up at bit.ly/gayhead10K.

Lisa Vanderhoop has an art show up at the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank (across from the Chilmark Community Center) through this month. She will be showing some new prints, and you can also pick up the 2017 Vineyard Seadogs Calendar. If you have any questions for Lisa about her work, you can contact her at seadogsproductions@hotmail.com.

On Saturday at the Aquinnah Cultural Center, John Thomas of the Narragansett tribe will display his beaded jewelry and demonstrate various techniques used in making different items. The demonstration is free with admission. The exhibit, “Our Story: 400 Years of Wampanoag History” is up through Oct. 5. This is a powerful and informational exhibit on little-known early 17th century history and the impact of European settlement on the Wampanoag and other Native peoples. “Captured 1614” returns with the addition of the “The Messenger Runner.” The ACC is open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm.

The Adult Book Group will meet at the library this Tuesday at 5:30 pm to discuss Sue Miller’s “The Arsonist.” The library has its regular programming this week: Story Time on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. On Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, the Kids’ Craft is Woven Paper Fish.

The Aquinnah Community Preservation Committee (CPC) will sponsor a town-wide discussion on the use of the Manning property. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 pm, there will be a site visit and onsite discussion. The CPC will meet at the property at 13 Aquinnah Circle. A report on the physical and structural condition of the buildings will be presented, based on professional inspections. A discussion will follow with the following points: What use or uses of the buildings should be considered? How can we best configure the buildings for future use? On Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 pm, meet at Town Hall for a follow-up discussion. The outcome of these sessions will result in a recommendation from the CPC committee to the board of selectmen.

On Tuesdays at the Chilmark School, there will be a farm stand from 2:40 to 4 pm through Oct. 11. The vegetables being sold are harvested from the school garden and the gardens of Chilmark School families. The proceeds go toward the Chilmark School garden program. A long-term goal of the program is to build a greenhouse for the school.

There are some epic people celebrating their birthdays this week! Happy birthday to Jeffery Madison, who celebrates this Saturday, and to Spa Tharpe, who celebrates on Monday.



