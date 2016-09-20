Art opening: Marsha Winsryg

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 4 pm,the West Tisbury library will host an art opening and reception for artist Marsha Winsryg, whose paintings will be on display in the community room through Nov. 27. The display showcases her egg tempera paintings created between the years 2005 and 2016, based on Italian religious architecture and symbolism. Refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please call the library at 508-693-3399 or email aquigley@clamsnet.org.