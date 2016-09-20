Call for nominations for Spirit of the Vineyard Award

Nominations for the Spirit of the Vineyard Award are open. This award, given annually, honors those who have served one or more nonprofit organizations on the Island, and whose work has made a difference to individuals and to the community as a whole.

The sponsor of this award, Vineyard Village at Home, relies on dedicated volunteers. According to a press release, “We appreciate them, and we appreciate the work of volunteers for other organizations. Such caring, neighborly assistance enriches the lives of us all.”

The criteria for selection for the Spirit of the Vineyard Award include selflessness, the range and depth of service performed, the length of volunteer service and the effect on the quality of life of the individuals who received help and for the Island community as a whole.

Past recipients have been Jack Ware, Estelle Surprenant, Ron Rappaport, the Possible Dreams Auction Committees past and present, Nellie Mendenhall, Kerry Alley, Dorothy Bangs, Judy Williamson, the Martha’s Vineyard Harley Riders, Polly Brown, Melinda Loberg, Denys and Marilyn Wortman, Emily Bramhall, Greg Orcutt, Margot Weston, John Early, and Patricia Bergeron.

Nominations can be emailed to pollybrown@verizon.net or sent to Spirit of the Vineyard, P.O. Box 1356, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Nominations for this year’s award will close on Oct. 15.