Dukes Academy, long the only real estate school on the Vineyard, has announced the sale of its Classroom Education Division to Erik Hammarlund, who operates Academy of MV. According to a press release, for over 15 years Dukes Academy conducted real estate licensing and continuing-education courses in a traditional classroom venue. The school has assisted many hundreds of Islanders to pass the licensing exam, to launch a career in the real estate field, and to renew a license. Lead instructor Robert Sawyer related anecdotes from his greatest teaching moments, stating he will miss the students, the stories, the camaraderie of the Island real estate community. “We are moving from the classical classroom environment to broaden our online education division, targeting real estate residential and commercial licensees throughout the commonwealth,” said Sawyer.

The turnover will be complete by the end of October. Licensing classes are scheduled to begin Oct. 18. Erik Hammarlund is the lead instructor for Academy of MV. Mr. Hammarlund has taught courses for Dukes Academy for several years, and is widely acclaimed for his knowledge and commitment to students. He holds a Massachusetts broker’s license and a Massachusetts real estate instruction license, and is a highly recognized real estate attorney practicing on the Vineyard.

“This will be a seamless transition,” Mr. Hammarlund said. “It has been a great pleasure working with Dukes Academy, and I have been teaching there for years. Our students have attained some of the highest first-time pass rates in the state, and I look forward to continuing that legacy.”