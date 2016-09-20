Farm Neck Foundation invites grant applications

The Farm Neck Foundation announced it is accepting 2016 grant applications from eligible Island nonprofit organizations “whose goal is to improve the quality of life in the Martha’s Vineyard community.”

The Farm Neck Foundation is a charitable organization created in 1989 and funded by contributions from the membership and supporters of Farm Neck Golf Club, according to a press release. “The aim of the foundation is to provide charitable assistance to the Island community in the form of donations and grants to civic-minded organizations in need of funding…. Traditionally, the board does not fund salaries, but gives special consideration to innovative approaches to problems or needs that cannot get funding through traditional sources.”

Island nonprofit organizations are invited to submit a concise proposal describing their specific project, its potential benefits, budgetary requirements, and grant amount requested, along with two letters of support from sources outside the organization by Nov., 1 to Farm Neck Foundation, P.O. Box 1656, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. For more information, go to farmneck.net/foundation.