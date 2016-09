Grammy awardwinning Jamaican reggae group Black Uhuru will perform at the Lampost on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs on Thursday, Sept. 22. DJ Rastoe will open the night at 10 pm, and Black Uhuru will take the stage until 1 am. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door the night of the show. For more information, visit tpspresents.com or contact philipdarosa@gmail.com.