Martha’s Vineyard court report: September 12, 2016

Casey Adam Perry, Story, AR; DOB 2/16/86, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Emily K. Roberts, Edgartown; DOB 7/25/92, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

September 15, 2016

Marcus T. Behr, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/11/96, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

John D. Cecilio, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/14/57, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

John J. H. McCusker, Cuttyhunk; DOB 9/5/80, assault, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace: continued to pretrial conference.

Olivia Pattison, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/10/86, assault and battery, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

John David Phyle, Woodbury, MN; DOB 4/29/65, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

Eric C. Soikkeli, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/3/86, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; number plate violation to conceal identity: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Andrea Jane Stromsoe, Newbury Park, CA; DOB 8/31/67, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: guilty, one year probation, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 32 hours of community service; speeding: not responsible.

September 16, 2016

Amanda J. Battles-Santos (Nee: Eiler), Eastham; DOB 4/18/72, assault: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth and failure of the alleged victim to cooperate.

Robert F. Boland, Marstons Mills; DOB 3/10/82, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: guilty, one year probation and must pay $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Couri Marie Davidson, Edgartown; DOB 11/29/76, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the Defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF, marked lanes violation: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; child endangerment while OUI: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Matthew P. Grasso, E. Bridgewater; DOB 4/23/85, wanton destruction of property under $250: pretrial probation for six months; disorderly conduct: pretrial probation for six months.

Richard Mark Lupo, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/20/84, miscellaneous municipal ordinance/bylaw violation: responsible, must pay $25 fine.

September 19, 2016

William August Engler, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/13/98, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Tara Hussey, Boston; DOB 2/16/95, OUI-liquor or .08%: not responsible; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for eight months, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

William F. Maciel, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/3/71; assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Elaine Vogel-Vanderhoop, Aquinnah; DOB 7/1/59, OUI-liquor or .08%, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.