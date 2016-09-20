Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank will hold public input session

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank is scheduled to conduct its biennial public input session at 5 pm on Monday, Oct. 3, in the cafeteria of the West Tisbury School.

The purpose of the session is to solicit public comment on future land-acquisition priorities, and any other matters which the public may wish to discuss, according to a press release.

The Land Bank, established in 1986 by an act of state legislature and endorsed by Island voters, purchases open space with funds raised through a 2 percent surcharge on most real estate transactions.

Property is purchased after extensive private deliberation and agreement among six elected Land Bank commissioners representing all six towns, and appointed town advisory boards.

The Land Bank has conserved some 3,100 acres on the Island, most of which are open to public or agricultural use. For more information go to mvlandbank.com.