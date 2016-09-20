Martha’s Vineyard Songwriting Festival hosts Nashville’s finest

The Island played host to some of Nashville’s finest singers and songwriters last weekend for the sixth annual Martha’s Vineyard Songwriting Festival. The three-day event kicked off Friday night with an introductory Q and A, featuring members of the Nashville Hit Makers. A Saturday-morning workshop followed at Alex’s Place, where artists Steve Seskin, Mason Douglas, and Bonnie Hayes offered advice and presentations about their songwriting success.

Performances from Nashville’s Rising Stars could be heard a few miles down the road at the Tivoli Day Street Festival in Oak Bluffs. The Hit Makers made their way down Circuit Avenue later that night for a VIP happy hour at the Ritz, followed by a full performance at the Lampost.

The festival continued on Sunday with another morning workshop before wrapping up at the Ritz for a Nashville-style acoustic performance with the Rising Stars.