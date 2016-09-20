Oak Bluffs beach cleanup

It’s been a long, busy, and beautiful summer, which means it’s time to give our beaches some extra end-of-season love. Join the town of Oak Bluffs this Saturday, Sept. 24, for the annual beach clean-up day, from 8:30 to 10:30 am. Bring your friends and a pair of gloves and help tidy up the stretch of dunes and sand from the Steamship Authority down to Inkwell Beach. There will be free coffee and doughnuts from the Martha’s Vineyard Gourmet Cafe and Bakery. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 25, at the same time. For more information, contact Michael DelloRusso at 598-696-5737.