Oak Bluffs: Special thanks to Crossland Nursery

Now that there are fewer people around, we can really notice the beautiful flower gardens and plantings everywhere in the town, including Ocean Park, the entrance to Circuit Avenue, the buckets around the bulkhead, and the gardens on the banks in front of the Summercamp Hotel.

These beautiful plantings are the result of the loving care provided by Crossland Nursery and its crew. Mark and Bernie Crossland’s love for Oak Bluffs is certainly shown in their dedication to making Oak Bluffs more beautiful every year, not only in the summer but also the breathtaking Christmas displays that are so admired. So hats off to this caring couple, and we are all so grateful for your hard work and devotion to Oak Bluffs.

The free annual two-day Living Local Harvest Festival kicks off on Friday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 8 pm at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. Storyteller Susan Klein will moderate a conversation with Island elders and educators, who will share their stories about simpler times on the Vineyard. Then on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 am to 4 pm, there will be educational demonstrations by Island organizations including Martha’s Vineyard Refuse District, Cape LIght Compact’s Utilities of the Future, Composting, and Slow Food instruction. Games, rides and pumpkin carving will keep your day busy and interesting. There will be a Community Supper and dancing to follow from 5 to 9 pm at the Ag Hall. The theme for this year’s festival is Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. There will be fun games, live music by Nina Violet, David Hannon, the Brazilian Jazz Trio, and many others. Local food from Morning Glory Farm, Mangku, PieChicks, Not Your Sugar Mamas, Pramge Pee, Baler, and Loco Taco. There are also some bonus events planned. You can turn in your old dehumidifier and get some cash back with Cape Light Compact from 10 am to 2 pm. And you may also turn in your room AC, at no charge. Part of the $5 parking fee will benefit the Tisbury School’s PTO wellness program.

The dental program Vineyard Smiles will be back at the Oak Bluffs School on Sept. 30, Oct. 13 and 14. You can register online or see your school nurse for a form. You need to register your child every school year, and then they receive a full dental exam, oral health screening, cleaning, fluoride treatment, and oral hygiene instruction, and if needed, they will receive x-rays and sealants. Any questions, please call 508-696-0020, ext. 14.

All families are invited to register their children, ages 3 to 18, for faith formation sessions offered at Good Shepherd Parish. Late registration is offered at the parish center, 55 School Street, Oak Bluffs, this Friday from 9:30 am to 4 pm, or after this weekend’s Masses. Sessions begin this coming Sunday, with a cookout for families with children in seventh grade through high school following the 5 pm Mass at St. Augustine’s Church, 56 Franklin Street, Vineyard Haven, and includes a social night for the students until 7:30 pm. Call Erin Lambert, the youth minister, at 508-693-0342 for more information, or visit the parish website, goodshepherdmv.com. Catechesis of the Good Shepherd for children through sixth grade is offered after school from 3:30 to 5:30 pm, Monday through Thursday, starting Sept. 26 to 29. All are welcome to participate.

The Martha’s Vineyard Children’s Choir meets on Tuesdays through Dec. 13. Rehearsals are at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Choir Room. Grades 1 through 3 meet from 4 to 5 pm, and grades 4 through 8 meet from 5 to 6 pm. You may register online at marthasvineyardchildrenschorus.com.

Sign up to learn to skate with the Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 to 10 am. Classes start on Oct. 1, and usually run on Saturdays from 9:10 to 10 am. Helmet and skate rentals are available.

How about coming to the Surf Rock Luau at the Oak Bluffs library? The luau will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 2 pm. The surf rock band the Hammerheads will play, refreshments will be served, and you will be able to do some Hula-Hooping. It is an all-ages event, kid-friendly, and a great way to celebrate the end of summer.

For a change of pace, the Vineyard Fermenters are having a Fermented Salsa Workshop on Thursday the 29th, to teach you a healthy way to preserve all the excess (overripe?) tomatoes growing in our gardens.

We send birthday smiles to Kenny Davey, Ann Metell, and Annabelle Metell on Sept. 24, Dustin Shaw on the 25th, and Susie Wallo on the 26th. Dennis Rose, Lauren Metell, and Keilla Geddis share the 27th, and smiles to Martin Moreis and Zachary Mathias on the 28th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.