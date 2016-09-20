REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: September 12 – 16, 2016

Chilmark

Sept. 16, Hilary Blocksom, trustee of Hilary Blocksom Living Trust, sold a beach lot on Black Point to Lee and Shelley Garfinkel for $310,000.

Sept. 16, David W. Duehren and Anne M. Murphy sold 18 Henry Hough Lane to Howard L. and Anne M. Rudner for $1,900,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 12, David M. Casey sold 43 Slough Cove Rd. to Edward C. Krawiecki, Jr. and Sharon M. Krawiecki for $339,062.

Sept. 14, Donald K. Mosher, Karen Mosher and Ralph Mosher sold 145 Meetinghouse Way to Jonathan Ahlbum and Donna M. Ahlbum for $740,000.

Sept. 15, Daniel W. Sklar and Debbie-Ann Sklar sold 55 Teaberry Lane to Eufrasio Volpe and Michele M. Volpe for $669,000.

Sept. 16, Scout Harbor View Property 1 LLC sold 131 North Water St. and Unit 61 Harbor View Suites Condo to Mary Jane Grant for $1,200,000.

Sept. 16, Barbara Nastro n/k/a Barbara Nastro-Keenan sold 9 Old Squaw Circle to Ruth Lippin for $840,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 12, Robert K. Kaye sold 207 Newton Rd. to Glaysson and Maria Desouza, a/k/a Maria Alves, for $622,000.

Sept. 12, John P. Larsen, Jr. sold 134 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Rd. to Debora Da Costa and Fernando Almeida for $551,000.

Sept. 13, MV Land & Sea Inc. sold 9 Quantapog Rd. to Timothy M. and Christine A. Peters for $1,269,000.

Sept. 16, David A. Roush and Paula L. Stellman sold 19 Harrison Ave. to Shelley Elizabeth McEachern Simmons, trustee of the Shelley Elizabeth McEachern Simmons Trust, for $2,400,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 15, Samuel West Hiser and Enid Haller sold 38 Panhandle Rd. to Charles W. Bowman for $1,015,000.

Sept. 15, Richard C. and Gail C. Lofberg sold 35 Tom Neelon Drive to Juliette and Walter Pryor for $1,950,000.