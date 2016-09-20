Tisbury: Presidential debates at VH library

This week we said goodbye to a wonderful Island woman, Barbara Dahill Harnen. She spent much of her childhood here, and then returned to share the Island with her husband Dan Harnen and their children and grandchildren. She was active in many Island affairs, and familiar to most as one of the Lobster Ladies at Grace Church. Many of us will miss her very much.

Sportswriter Jim Kaplan has a new book on baseball called “Clearing the Bases.” He will share excerpts with you at 5 pm on Friday, Sept. 23, in the lobby of the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse.

Welcome home to my husband Donald, who has spent several days at Cape Cod Hospital. I expect he will be back here with me by the time you read this.

We were relieved that our own hospital could send him there instead of Boston. He has been very well treated there several times, and is in good shape now. This location is much easier for me as well.

Mark your calendar and sign up for supper at the Living Local Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Ag Hall. The theme is Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Do you know where our trash goes once it leaves the house? And how much trash we all create, most of it food? What we throw away has an impact on our Island, wallets, and the world.

You can make a positive impact. Think before you buy (reduce). Find new ways to use your stuff (reuse). Separate your trash (recycle) so it can be made into something else. The Harvest Festival is free from 10 to 4, and features workshops, food, and live music and games. You do need to sign up for the Community Supper from 5 to 10 pm.

Did you know you could join your neighbors at the Vineyard Haven Public Library to view the presidential and vice-presidential debates, as well as the election returns, on a large-screen television? The first presidential debate will be next Monday, Sept. 26, from 9 to 10:30 pm. Library doors open at 8:30 pm. The debate will be at Hofstra University in New York. The moderator will be NBC’s Lester Holt. Popcorn and lemonade will be served at the library.

The New York Times actually had an article this week reporting that the five-second rule is folklore. That astonished me. I thought we all knew that you really do not want to pick up food off the floor, or the sidewalk, and put it in your mouth. No matter how long it sat there. The lab that spent time on that project should find something more useful to do.

You have to feel sorry for Jimmy Garoppolo. He was doing so well when he was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury. And he will probably need a couple of months just to recover. His rookie replacement, Jacoby Brissett, did well enough that the Patriots won the game. I am still rooting for Garoppolo to come back, and anxious for Brady to return.

I do get confused this time of year. I don’t like a lot of football in September. Somehow September is supposed to be the time for the World Series, not just run-ups to the next layer of games.

Happy anniversary to Laurel Mayhew and Kevin Olson, who party next Monday. Next Wednesday, Joe and Susan Canha celebrate 47 happy years together.

Big bunches of birthday-balloon wishes go to Lori Dorsey on Friday. Wish the best on Sunday to Muriel Laverty, Judy Federowicz, Kathy Rogers, and Kenny Davey. Monday belongs to Jeanne Hilton. Happy birthday to Ashleen Marie Dorsey and Eric B. Davison on Tuesday. On Wednesday, wish the best to Tristan Israel.

Heard on Main Street: Why do I have to press one for English when you will just transfer me to someone I can’t understand anyway?