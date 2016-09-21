Martha’s Vineyard adult soccer season off to a solid start

The Martha’s Vineyard over-40 soccer team opened up its season with two victories. After last week’s home victory against Raynham Masters (4-1), the Vineyard continued the winning streak Sunday against the Dover-Sherborn Masters, 3-1.

Reinaldo Laurindo helped carry his team to victory, and scored two of the goals. His first goal, a tap-in, was scored after Ronaldo Andrade shook the crossbar with a ferocious shot. Laurindo scored his second when Joao Martins played him in. The third goal was scored by Andrade as he confused the defense with clever footwork on the edge of the box. Josh Thomson and the defense kept Dover out for most of the second half. However, with tired legs, they conceded a late goal.

The Vineyard’s next game is against Bourne in Franklin on Sunday.