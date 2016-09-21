Alice T. Williams

Alice T. (LaBelle) Williams, 84, of Edgartown, died on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

She was born in Oak Bluffs on Jan. 9,1932, to Major J. and Mary LaBelle.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Spiro and husband Philip of Oak Bluffs, and two sons, Woody Williams and wife Phyllis of Vineyard Haven, and Gary Williams of Edgartown. She was predeceased by two sons, Richard in 2004 and Frank in 2006, and by her sisters Anita Ciancio, Rita Filteau, and Dolores Authier, and her brother Ernest Labelle.

She was grandmother to P.J., Brian, Gina, Maria, Frankie, Melissa, Gary, Pamela, T.J., Vanessa, Tabitha, Felicia, Richie, Nicole, and Jocelyn, and had several great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service at the Westside Cemetery in Edgartown at 3 pm on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. There will be a celebration of her life following at the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club, 265 The Boulevard, Edgartown.