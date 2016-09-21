Ruby Deidamia Church

Robyn Church and Adam Church of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Ruby Deidamia Church, on Sept. 18, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ruby weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Macie Maclean Fisher

Yvonne Fisher and Ryan Fisher of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Macie Maclean Fisher, on Sept. 14, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Macie weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Ethan Robert Mavro

Kandace Mavro and Tim Mavro of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Ethan Robert Mavro, on Sept. 14, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ethan weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces.

Jaysen Ray Lima Freitas

Joyce Reis and Jairo Diniz Freitas of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Jaysen Ray Lima Freitas, on Sept. 15, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jaysen weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

Briella Carolina Wolf Barros

Ann Barros and Valdemiro Barros of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Briella Carolina Wolf Barros, on Sept. 15, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Briella weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and joins big brother Nicolas.

Eva Rose Chapman

AnnaRosa Chapman, daughter of Frank Piccione and Ann Milstein of Vineyard Haven, and Christopher Chapman announce the birth of a daughter, Eva Rose Chapman, on August 30, 2016, at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. (Eva’s weight was not noted.)