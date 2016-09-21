Chilmark: Pop-up Mexican at Chilmark Tavern

Goldenrod blazes along roadsides like the last warm rays of summer. Lucy Vincent Beach was packed on the weekend thanks to warm weather, despite Sunday’s clouds. I enjoyed seeing Chris Fischer taking his grandmother Rena for a long constitutional in her wheelchair up Tabor House Road. If you can’t stand the news, turn off the TV or radio, put your favorite dance tune on, head into your kitchen, and can, can, can.

Crowds were thrilled to fill the Chilmark Tavern on Tuesday night, when they had a pop-up Mexican food night. Perhaps even a pop-up Chinese may be in our future before Columbus Day. Sending special birthday wishes to Zuri Elizabeth Brown and her family, celebrating her first birthday on Monday, Sept. 26.

I want to wish Menemsha and California resident Bill Edison a wonderful winter. Upon arriving for his 2016 stay, Bill sadly lost his wife Lydia, and has been able to get through this summer with the support of so many local friends and of course the Flanders Field Softball players. One other weekly support has been a gathering of friends to share poetry weekly with Bill. Turns out when Bill lived in San Francisco, many moons ago, he got to be friends with neighbor Lawrence Ferlinghetti, then got to know him better once he opened City Lights bookstore in 1953.

It is the end of an era on Basin Road, as Jane Slater closed Over South Antiques for the last time on Sunday, Sept. 18, though she has assured all that there will be a similar venture set up with art and antiques under new proprietors next summer. We thank Jane for always welcoming everyone with a smile, her generosity, and kindness. Enjoy your new path.

Chilmark General Store is now closed Wednesdays, and remains open daily from 7 to 3 pm, except Saturdays until 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. The Beach Plum Inn is still open for breakfast now from 8 to 10:30 am, but always check first in case an event is going on if you plan to go on the weekend.

If you’re updating or renovating now, you may want to check out the construction material sale that benefits Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 am to 1 pm, behind Carroll’s Trucking at 475 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road in Vineyard Haven. They have everything from kitchen and laundry appliances to vintage and new hardware, including Baldwin and Rocky Mountain hardware brands, cabinets, counters, interior and exterior doors, windows, lighting fixtures, bathtubs, sinks, toilets, tools, and more. For questions, call 508-696-4646.

It’s not too late to sign up for Nancy Aronie’s Writing From the Heart workshop offered through acemv.org, taking place Monday to Thursday, Sept. 26 to 29, from 9 am to noon.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a reception in honor of Marsha Winsryg, whose paintings will be on display in the library’s community room through October and November. This show will present egg tempera paintings created between the years 2005 and 2016, based on Italian religious architecture and symbolism, many of which have never been shown. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Stop by artist Valentine Estabrook’s exhibition opening at the Chilmark library on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm; the show will be up through Oct. 14. Don’t forget Chilmark Library programs Stories and Songs at 10:30 am on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and the afterschool crafts program on Wednesdays for ages 6 and up (caregivers required for those under 8). Contact 508-645-3360 for more info or questions.

Pizza nights at the Chilmark Community Church start on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 pm, free.

Have a good week.