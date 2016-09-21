Edgartown: What an amazing staff!

Each September, at the start of the school year, I rebuild the “teacher wall” that hangs in the lobby of the school. This is a display of photos of all of the teachers, administration, and other staff members who work in the school. This year, I took all new pictures of everyone, and I was flabbergasted to end up taking 110 pictures! I don’t think anyone really thinks about the staffing requirements to run a school. And I’m happy to say that in my opinion, every single one of those staff members is amazing. I have the utmost respect for my peers, and I’m very luck to work with such wonderful, caring, and creative people. We have a great school.

I want to apologize to anyone who didn’t get their news into the column this week. Amelia was scheduled to have knee surgery in Boston early Monday, which required Sunday travel and an earlier-than-normal deadline for my column. If your news wasn’t time-sensitive, I’ll be sure to include it next week.

A while back I wrote about how Charlie Fenske was one of 16 finalists in the Google Global Online Science Fair with his project, “An Analysis of Rocket Guidance Systems to Enhance Space Flight Efficiency and Maneuverability.” Prior to the Google contest, Charlie’s project won first place at the Falmouth Academy science fair in the spring, first at the Regional Science Fair at Bridgewater State University, and first at the State Science Fair at MIT. As a result of all this success, South Korean public television station EBS came to the Island to interview Charlie and his mother, Caroline Fenske. He also has an upcoming interview with NPR, Cape and Islands, this week before traveling on Friday, with his mother, to Mountain View, Calif., for the final showing and awards ceremony. Good luck,Charlie! I hope I get to report some exciting victory news about you next week!

Happy birthday wishes go out to the most entertaining network administrator a school could have. Darren Belisle celebrated a momentous day on Saturday, with family and friends, at a surprise party at Featherstone.

Felix Neck is still offering a lot of programs and events this fall, including Morning Meditation and Labyrinth Walks on Thursday mornings from Sept. 22 until Dec. 22, at 8 am. These walks are free with sanctuary admission.

This Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10:30 am until noon, Felix Neck is also offering a

Fall Equinox Yoga Celebration. The fall equinox is a powerful opportunity to reflect and connect more deeply with yourself, your community, and the natural world. This vinyasa practice will help cultivate balance and renew the mind, body, and spirit in a beautiful natural setting. Bring a mat or towel, and water. Please dress appropriately for this outdoor event. The fee is $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers.

I totally forgot to mention that the annual Scholastic Book Fair is going on this week at the Edgartown School. It will be open until 4:30 pm on Friday, Sept. 23, so you still have time to stop in and purchase some books.

Linda Mixter Landwirth was in town last week for the first time in about 22 years, and boy, did she take advantage of her visit. Every day her Facebook page was loaded with pictures and tales of her Island adventures with all of her friends. I’m lucky enough to count myself in that category, and we enjoyed lunch with her and a visit with Pop on Saturday. We were all so close when Linda lived here “back in the day,” and it was so much fun to catch up on our lives and have her meet my kids! My, how our worlds have changed in 22 years, but she is still the beautiful, funny, and kind person she always was.

Have you seen the video online of the Edgartown Fire Department honoring Ted Morgan on his 95th birthday? Ted went out with his family to celebrate his special day, and on his way home, they passed the fire station, where all the trucks and fire and emergency personnel were out front to pay tribute to him as he drove by. Of course Ted being Ted, he got out of his car and shook each one of the emergency workers’ hands, thanking them for their service. That’s some good small-town living right there. I love it.

I hope you all have a great week! Do a little good today. And then, do a little more tomorrow.