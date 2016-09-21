Edgartown selectmen reject request to extend seasonal liquor licenses

At their regular Monday meeting, following a public hearing, Edgartown selectmen rejected a request to extend seasonal liquor licenses, which now end on Nov. 30, to include the December holiday season.

Brion McGroarty, who plans to open a seasonal restaurant in the old Flatbread space located at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, sought the extension. Year-round restaurant and bar proprietors turned out in force to oppose the idea. Representatives of Alchemy, Grill on Main, and the Wharf spoke to reasons why the extension would hurt their business.

Scott Caskey, owner of Alchemy, said that business January through April can be “terrible,” and that owners can easily lose up to $20,000 a month during that time period keeping the full-time staff employed. Grill on Main owner Tony Saccoccia said, “December is still an OK month, and we need those revenues to get through the winter. I kind of like it the way it is.”

One woman, Mary Costello, said she worked at year-round restaurants in Edgartown, and supported the current seasonal liquor-license schedule.

“I never would have been able to remain in this community if it hadn’t been for these restaurants that are open year-round,” Ms. Costello said.

Selectman Arthur Smadbeck said that seasonal liquor licenses were discussed at length 10 years ago, and that attitudes hadn’t really changed since then.

“I just don’t see any compelling reason to change the policy we have,” he said, later adding, “We all love seasonal restaurants, but to allow seasonal restaurants to stay open through December would definitely hurt the year-round restaurants.”

Mr. Smadbeck moved to maintain the current policy, and selectman Margaret Serpa agreed. Selectman Michael Donaroma was not in attendance.

Procurement officer Julia Mulinare was at Monday’s meeting to give an update on the HVAC repairs needed for the town hall. She said the work had been put out to bid four times, and the selectmen agreed to accept the lone $456,000 bid from CAM H.V.A.C. & Construction from Smithfield, R.I.

Ms. Mulinare explained that the amount would address the faulty boiler and the air conditioning system only; more money would be needed if any additional work were to be done.

In other business, shellfish constable Paul Bagnall and town administrative assistant Karen Fuller both received positive annual reviews from Ms. Serpa and Mr. Smadbeck. Mr. Bagnall said he would return to a subsequent meeting to report on the upcoming scallop season.