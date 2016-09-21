Fall Tennis Classic will be played at Farm Neck

The seventh annual Fall Tennis Classic tournament to benefit Martha’s Vineyard Community Tennis (MVCT) will be played Friday through Sunday, beginning Sept. 30, at Farm Neck. MVCT is a nonprofit tennis organization affiliated with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), whose goal is to promote tennis on the Island.

All matches will be played at the Farm Neck courts. The divisions include NTRP combined ratings of 7, 8, 9.0 and open for men, 6, 7, 8, and 9.0 and open for women, and 7, 8, and 9.0 for mixed doubles.

First-round matches start Friday, Sept. 30 at 12 noon. Players should make every effort to be available to play at least one match on Friday, according to a press release. Finals are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2, at 12 noon, subject to change.

Entry fee is $100 per player, $50 for juniors, and $50 for additional events. Entries must be submitted by midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27.

There will be a cocktail party for players and families at the courts, Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 6 pm.

All entries can be submitted online at tennislink.usta.com/ or at farmnecktennis.net, or by contacting Farm Neck tennis pro Mike Johns at 774-521-5652 or mjohns@farmneck.net, or Mas Kimball at 508-560-6111 or maskimball@mac.com.