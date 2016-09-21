Karen Harris

Karen T. Harris, 70, died unexpectedly at home in West Tisbury on Sunday morning, September 18, 2016. She was the mother of Katherine V. Harris of Hatfield and sister of Tom Maki of Kentucky and Mary Maki-Rich of California. Her memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time. Donations in her memory may be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, P.O. Box 73, West Tisbury, MA 02575. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.