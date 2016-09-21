Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/ Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no final da versão em inglês

Ann Smith is the kind of person whom upon meeting, you immediately feel a connection, as if you have been friends for a long time. Over a year ago, when I shared with her my desire to facilitate a Brazilian exhibition, she immediately became my biggest source of encouragement. The Brazilian Art Show idea came from the desire to expose all of the different elements of the Brazilian culture that make up the Brazilian community on Martha’s Vineyard. There is an abundance of talent and hidden gems among us.

The Brazilian artists participating in this exhibit are Abraham Nunes, Leni Gonçalves, Lucas Barros, Jhonny Florencio, Vallery Peters and Romilda Marçal Pinto, added by Ann Smith. The aspects that bring their talent alive vary. None of these artists have had much formal training, and that is one of the reasons why their art holds such enticement for me; it is raw and unapologetic.

The Brazilian Art Show opening happened this past Sunday, and it would not have been the success it was without the help of many Brazilian Islanders such as Paulo Miranda from Island Fresh Pizza who served his Brazilian pizzas, Carla Guimarães and Elizabeth Nunes’ mouthwatering desserts, and the Brazilian Jazz Trio: Helloizio Gomes, Leonardo Alves, and Oziel Santos, who serenaded the event. Thank you so much for your presence, talents, and contributions.

Aside from the paintings, visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to watch a video portraying aspects of life in the Brazilian state Amazonas from the perspective of six Islanders who recently visited Brazil. This video is part of their efforts to raise funds to build and support some of the schools that they visited during their time in Brazil. If you wish to watch the video and contribute to the cause, here is the link: gofundme.com/amazoneducation.

I am profoundly grateful to all of those who in some form or another made this show possible, especially to the artists for exposing their souls and trusting me to honor their vulnerability. Thanks to Lynn and Mike Ditchfield, Victoria Dryfoos, Shari Geistfeld and Barbara and Chris Murphy for sharing their impressions of Brazil as well as their passion for education.

If you would like to visit the exhibition, the Brazilian Art Show will run through Oct. 5.

Living Local Harvest Fest

Living Local Harvest Festival, the free annual two-day festival, kicks off on Friday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 8 pm at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. Storyteller Susan Klein will moderate a conversation with Island elders and educators, who will share their stories about simpler times on the Vineyard. Learn about homesteading, creative uses for waste, and living consciously.

The festivities continue on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 am to 4 pm with a Community Supper and dancing to follow from 5 to 9 pm at the Agricultural Hall.

This year’s Living Local explores the theme Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, with the aim of encouraging the community to think before we buy and find simple ways to create a more trash-free Island.

The festival’s educational programs, sponsored by Dukes County and Cronig’s Markets, will feature talks with local educators from the Martha’s Vineyard Refuse District and SEMASS, and recycling educators hosted by the Vineyard Conservation Society, Compost on the Coast project manager Sophie Abrams, Island Grown Gleaning, and local farmers.

Enjoy the 50-plus interactive booths from Island organizations, live music, games, and crafts for kids of all ages, pumpkin carving, farm animals, horse rides, face painting, field games, local reptiles with Felix Neck, Cape Light Compact, and the Martha’s Vineyard Science Kids “Energy Carnival,” and much more.

There will be live music by Nina Violet, David Hannon, the Brazilian Jazz Trio, Sabrina Leuning with Don Groover, and the Young Fiddler’s Showcase; local food from Morning Glory Farm, Mangku, Pie Chicks, Not Your Sugar Mamas, Orange Peel Bakery, and Loco Taco; and free tastings offered by many Island purveyors!

Turn in your old dehumidifier and get some cash back from Cape Light Compact from 10 am to 2 pm. You may also turn in your room AC at no charge.

The festival will close with a community dance and supper from 5 to 7 pm by the Scottish Bakehouse. They’ll be doing a pig roast with a pig from the GOOD Farm and lots of vegetable sides from local farms (BYO place settings and beverages), $15 for adults and $5 for kids under 10, 7 to 9 pm. And put your dancing shoes on to boogie to the tunes of the Pick Pocket Allstar Band.

Portuguese translation – Tradução em português

Ann Smith é o tipo de pessoa que ao conhecê-la imediatamente você sente uma conexão como se fossem amigas por muito tempo. Há mais de um ano atrás quando compartilhei com ela meu desejo de tornar possível uma exposição brasileira, ela imediatamente se tornou minha maior fonte de encorajamento.

Os artistas brasileiros participantes nesta amostra são: Abraham Nunes, Leni Gonçalves, Lucas Barros, Johnny Florencio, Vallery Peters e Romilda Marçal Pinto cujo trabalho foi adiconado por Ann Smith. Os aspectos que tornam os seus talentos vivos variam. Nenhum desses artistas tiveram acesso a treinamento formais e isto é uma das razões pela qual a arte deles me encanta tanto: nem sempre é pólida e não ha desculpas ou remorsos em suas exibições.

A abertura do “The Brazilian Art Show” (O Show da Arte Brasileira) aconteceu no último sábado, e talvez não tivesse sido o sucesso que foi sem a ajuda dos vários brasileiros da Ilha como o Paulo Miranda do Island Fresh Pizza que serviu suas pizzas brasileiras, Carla Guimarães e Elizabeth Nunes com as sobremesas de dar água na boca e o trio brasileiro de Jazz: Helloizio Gomes, Leonardo Alves e Oziel Santos que tocaram no evento. Muito obrigada pela presença, talento e contribuição de todos vocês.

Além das pinturas, os que visitarem a exibição terão a oportunidade de assistir um vídeo que retrata aspectos da vida no estado brasileiro do Amazonas pela perspectiva de seis habitantes da ilha que recentemente visitaram o Brasil. Esse vídeo é parte do esforço deles de arrecar fundos para construir e dar suporte às escolas que eles visitaram durante a passagem pelo Brasil. Se você deseja assistir ao vídeo e contribuir para causa, aqui está o link: https://www.gofundme.com/amazoneducation.

Eu sou profundamente grata a todos que de alguma forma ou outra fizeram desse evento possível, especialmente aos artistas, por exporem suas almas e confiando à mim a honrar suas vulnerabilidades. Meus agradecimentos a Lynn e Mike Ditchfield, Victoria Dryfoos, Shari Geistfeld, Barbara e Chris Murphy por compartilharem suas impressões do Brasil assim como sua paixão pela educação.

Se você quiser visitar a exibição, The Brazilian Art Show irá acontecer até 5 de outubro.

Festival Living Local Harvest

O Festival Living Local Harvest, é um festival gratuito e que acontece anualmente, acontecerá na sexta feira, 30 de setembro das 6 às 8 da noite no Agricultural Hall em West Tisbury. A contadora de estórias, Susan Klein, irá mediar um bate-papo com anciões e educadores da Ilha que compartilharão suas histórias sobre tempos mais simples na ilha. Aprenda sobre usos criativos para o lixo e viver conscientemente.

As festividades continuam no sábado, 1º de outubro das 10 da manhã até as 4 da tarde com a refeição e baile comunitário das 5 às 9 da noite no Agricultural Hall.

Esse ano o Living Local explora o tema ‘Reduza, Reuse e Recicle’ com o objetivo de encorajar a comunidade de pensar antes de comprar e achar maneiras simples de criar uma ilha mais livre do lixo.

Os programas educacionais do festival patrocinados pelo Dukes County e supermercado Croning’s contarão com palestras de educadores locais do Martha’s Vineyard Refuse District e SEMASS, e educadores sobre reciclagem apresentados pelo Vineyard Conservation Society, “Compost on the Coast” (Adubo na Costa) gestora do projeto Sophie Abrams, Island Grown Gleaning e produtores locais.

Aproveite as mais de 50 tendas interativas de organizações da Ilha, música ao vivo, jogos e trabalhos manuais para crianças de todas as idades, escultura de abóbora, animais de fazenda, corrida de cavalo, pintura facial, jogos de campo, répteis locais com Felix Neck, Cape Light Compact e as MV Science Kids “Energy Carnival” (Carnaval da Energia) e muito mais.

Terá música ao vivo por Nina Violet, David Hannon, the Brazilian Jazz Trio (Helloizio Gomes, Leonardo Alves & Oziel Santos), Sabrina Leuning with Don Groover e the Young Fiddler’s Showcase. Comidas locais do Morning Glory Farm, Mangku, Pie Chicks, Not Your Sugar Mama’s, Orange Peel Bakery e Loco Taco. E degustações oferecidas por vários fornecedores da Ilha!

Tragua seu desumidificador velho e consiga algum dinheiro no Cape Light Compact das 10 da manhã até as 2 da tarde. Você pode fazer o mesmo com qualquer ar condicionado sque não esteja mais utilizando.

O festival vai encerrar com um baile e jantar comunitário das 5 às 7 da noite oferecido pelo Scottish Bakehouse. Eles farão um porco assado, com um porco da The Good Farm e muitas verduras de produtores locais (Compre seus lugares e bebidas), $15 para adultos e $5 para crianças menores de 10 anos, das 7 às 9 da noite. E coloque seus sapatos de dança para dançar ao som das músicas do The Pick Pocket Allstar Band.