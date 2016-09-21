West Tisbury selectmen discuss abundance of dead trees

West Tisbury selectmen met on Sept. 14. Topping the light agenda was how to finance removal of an abundance of dead trees on town property and roadways. The cost for the project is estimated at $15,000.

The fundamental question was whether to take the money out of the current budget, which would “tap it out,” according to executive secretary Jennifer Rand, who was speaking on behalf of tree warden Jeremiah Brown, who was not present, or to add it as a warrant article for the upcoming special town meeting on Nov. 1.

“The reason I left it on the agenda is that the warrant closes before our next meeting,” Ms. Rand said. “The question from Jeremiah was, Does he spend the money that’s in his expense line, and then if there is more work to be done, put a warrant article on for the spring [annual meeting] to replenish the expense line, or does he ask now for the money to do this work, which is roughly $15,000, and then use his other expense money for the other work he would do this year in the normal course of business?”

Ms. Rand added that in Mr. Brown’s mind, this work is outside the normal course of business because “all of a sudden we have a huge amount of trees.”

Selectman Jeffrey “Skipper” Manter wanted to know how urgent the problem is.

“If we wait until special town meeting, that’s a month and a half away,” said Mr. Manter.

Ms. Rand said she believes Jeremiah would say the trees do not have to come down “tomorrow,” but that they should come down before the winter.

Selectman Cynthia Mitchell suggested the that the trees fell into the category of unforeseen circumstances and the money come from the finance committee reserve fund. “If he went to them, he could have it sooner than the town meeting,” she said.

Mr. Manter and selectman Richard Knabel agreed on an adminstrative course of action for the tree warden to follow.

“I would suggest that our guidance consists of a) Go to the FinCom, and b) We’ll put an article on the warrant in the event that the FinCom does not approve the transfer,” Ms. Mitchell said. Selectmen did not need a motion to put forward the suggestion.