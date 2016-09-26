Martha’s Vineyard Craft Beer Festival brews up a big crowd

Festival offered food, music, and over 150 beers from 50 breweries.

By
Stacey Rupolo
The first Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival showcased over 50 breweries and 150 beers from around the country. — Stacey Rupolo
Danielle Mulcahy performs with Neil Howl and the Lobos at the Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival on Saturday in Oak Bluffs.
Dan Faulkner, left, and Kelly Converse enjoy an afternoon at the Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival. — Stacey Rupolo
Meghan Bernal, right, pours a sample of Uinta Pilsner for Jim Chandler at the Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival. Uinta is a brewery from Salt Lake City, Utah. — Stacey Rupolo
Cathy and Paul Cardon sample different beers at the Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. They said their favorite beers were the Allagash Saison and Bad Martha's Summer Ale. — Stacey Rupolo
Rick and Yolanda Kiehn drink Sam Adams Lager while celebrating their anniversary at the Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. — Stacey Rupolo
Uinta featured a pumpkin beer, a pilsner, and an IPA. — Stacey Rupolo
Reavely Bell, left, pours a sample of Jack's Abbey session IPL. — Stacey Rupolo
Reavely Bell pours a sample of Troegs Hop Knife for Reiner Fenske of Edgartown. — Stacey Rupolo
Emily Dechambeau, from left, and Kate Bumpus listen to Neil Howl and the Lobos at the Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. — Stacey Rupolo
Kevin Podack, left, and J.J. Nuttlemn both drink Bad Martha's bourbon barrel stout, a crowd favorite. — Stacey Rupolo
Karyn R. got a fake tattoo while sampling Bad Martha's Summer Ale. — Stacey Rupolo
Traeger Dipietro of Oak Bluffs eats a sandwich while listening to Neil Howl and the Lobos at the Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. — Stacey Rupolo
Bad Martha's Brewery offered an American double IPA, the 508 IPA, their Vineyard Ale, Summer Ale, and a bourbon barrel stout at the Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. — Stacey Rupolo
Caitlin Crossland enjoys a Bad Martha's bourbon barrel stout. She thought the festival was pretty groovy. — Stacey Rupolo
Jim Russo brought a pretzel necklace to the Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival to help cleanse his palate while trying so many beers. — Stacey Rupolo
Sarah Laflamme, left, and Emily Brown, of Edgartown, enjoy sampling different beers at the first Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival in Oak Bluffs. — Stacey Rupolo
Nate Giordano, left, and Dawn Schottlandt play bean bags at the Martha's Vineyard Craft Beer Festival. — Stacey Rupolo

The First Martha’s Vineyard Craft Beer Festival was held in Oak Bluffs on Saturday. About 1,300 people lined up for a chance to sample beer, eat food, and listen to music at Washington Park. The festival, which ran from 1 pm to 5 pm, offered over 150 beers from 50 breweries from around the world and food from the Oak Bluffs Fish Market. Art Cliff Diner donated the use of their food truck, which was staffed by festival volunteers. Local favorites Bad Martha’s Brewery, Offshore Ale Co., and Wash Ashore Ale offered a smattering of samples for attendees. The bourbon barrel stout from Bad Martha’s Brewery was a crowd favorite, though every brewer’s table was packed with eager patrons holding souvenir tasting glasses. The musical lineup included Crooked Coast, the Chandler Blues Band, Mike Martin y Los Root Sticks, Neil Howl and the Lobos, On the Fritz, and DJ AP. Festival organizer Erin Bayer Santos said she intends to make this an annual event. “I would like to thank everyone for coming,” she told the Times on Monday. “Thanks to the bands, the volunteers, the parks department, the town, the Oak Bluffs Fish Market, and Art Cliff for lending their food truck.”