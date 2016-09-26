Martha’s Vineyard Craft Beer Festival brews up a big crowd

1 of 18

The First Martha’s Vineyard Craft Beer Festival was held in Oak Bluffs on Saturday. About 1,300 people lined up for a chance to sample beer, eat food, and listen to music at Washington Park. The festival, which ran from 1 pm to 5 pm, offered over 150 beers from 50 breweries from around the world and food from the Oak Bluffs Fish Market. Art Cliff Diner donated the use of their food truck, which was staffed by festival volunteers. Local favorites Bad Martha’s Brewery, Offshore Ale Co., and Wash Ashore Ale offered a smattering of samples for attendees. The bourbon barrel stout from Bad Martha’s Brewery was a crowd favorite, though every brewer’s table was packed with eager patrons holding souvenir tasting glasses. The musical lineup included Crooked Coast, the Chandler Blues Band, Mike Martin y Los Root Sticks, Neil Howl and the Lobos, On the Fritz, and DJ AP. Festival organizer Erin Bayer Santos said she intends to make this an annual event. “I would like to thank everyone for coming,” she told the Times on Monday. “Thanks to the bands, the volunteers, the parks department, the town, the Oak Bluffs Fish Market, and Art Cliff for lending their food truck.”