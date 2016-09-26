Susan Kimball of Oak Bluffs wins international tennis title

Oak Bluffs resident Susan Kimball, 71 years-old, took home a few trophies from the 36th annual World Team Championships held September 12-17 in Umag, Croatia. Ms. Kimball placed seventh with her team at the Althea Gibson Cup and won doubles with her partner, Brenda Carter, 70, of Charleston, S.C. (6-2, 6-1) in the Individual Championship.The tournament is a rigorous competition that features top American tennis players representing their countries in the 65, 70, 75, and 80-and-older age groups.

For more information visit www.itftennis.com.