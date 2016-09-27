Aquinnah: The Gay Head 10K race

September will be ending this Friday, and you know what that means? Sale time! Pandora’s Box will hold its annual 50 percent off sale on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and On the Cliffs will hold its 50 percent off sale on Friday, Oct. 7. Get in there, ladies, you know there is some good stuff to be had.

Joan LeLacheur is having an open studio, this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 am to 5 pm at 42 Old South Road in Aquinnah. She will be selling her wampum jewelry, and she can put together individual beads into something just for you. Also available will be Susan Shea’s articulate Art Cards. Call Joanie at 508-645-9954 if you have any questions.

The Gay Head 10K race is this Sunday! Come on, runners, get warmed up. The race needs more volunteers for race day, starting at around 9 am. The race will start promptly at 11 am. If you are interested in volunteering, email gayhead10k@gayheadlight.org. Runners should sign up at bit.ly/gayhead10Ksignup. Many more people have registered this year as the race has become more established, so we should see a lot of great runners and bigger crowds.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center continues its season of amazing programming. This Friday, Sept. 30, at 3 pm at the ACC there will be a guest speaker. Professor Amy Den Ouden of the University of Massachusetts in Boston will speak on “Indigenous Women, Colonial Violence, and Histories of Resistance in Southern New England.” Professor Den Ouden will discuss the case of Pequot woman Katherine Garrett, who was indentured to a minister in Connecticut and accused of committing infanticide. This case will be looked at in the context of 18th century Mohegan land claims, Indian slavery, and indentured servitude. On Saturday, Oct. 1, there will be a “Traditional 17th Century Cooking Demonstration.” Kitty Hendricks-Miller from the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe will roast a fish over the open fire, and prepare a pot of sopaheek (soup or stew) topped with boiled bread with cranberries. Kitty will also demonstrate food preparation methods and talk about traditional gardens and other ways food was obtained. This is your last chance to come and view “Our Story: 400 Years of Wampanoag History,” at the ACC through Oct. 5. This is a powerful, informative, and timely exhibit on little-known early 17th century history and the impact of European settlement on the Wampanoag and other Native peoples. “Captured 1614” returns with the addition of “The Messenger Runner.” The ACC will be closing for the season after Oct. 8, but will be open by appointment through the end of October. For more information on all exhibits and programs, please call 508-645-7900 or email aquinnahcc@gmail.com. Regular admission prices are $5 adults, $3 seniors and children 12 and under.

At the library this week, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 3:30 pm story time will be held, and at 5 pm you can come and get henna tattoos! How fun is that? 10:30 am on Saturday, Oct. 1, is story time, and Kids’ Craft is from 11 am to 3 pm. Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 4 pm is the After-School Club.

The Domestic Violence Awareness Walk will be held next Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 am, starting at the Edgartown Park and Ride. For more information, call 774-549-9667, ext. 106, or email ibrito@mvcommunityservices.com.

Here is some help for an issue that affects much of the Island’s aging population and the people who care for them. The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is offering a free series of six “self-education” sessions in “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” every Tuesday from Oct. 11 through Nov. 15, from 1:15 pm to 3:45 pm at the Anchors, Edgartown Council on Aging. Preregistration is required. This program is designed to help family caregivers handle the unique challenges of caregiving. For more information, please contact wbenedetto@edgartown-ma.us or call 508-627-4368, ext. 14.

The next discussion about the town use of the Manning property will be Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 pm at Old Town Hall. The next meeting for discussion on the needs of affordable housing in Aquinnah will be on Nov. 14 at Old Town Hall at 6:30 pm.