Barnyard Saints send-off

Pathways ARTs will send off the Barnyard Saints — artists Danielle Mulcahey and Walker T. Roman — on a cross-country road trip with an open house and party this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 to 4 pm in West Tisbury. Guests will have a chance to see their trailer-turned-mobile-art-studio as well as attend a potluck and film screening from 6 to 9 pm. Bring a dish, a chair, a blanket. There will be music by Neil Howl. For directions and more information on the project, visit facebook.com/events/1458272317523263/.