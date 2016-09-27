Bridge Notes

At the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Sept. 19, 10 tables were in play. Finishing first in the North-South position were Steve Allen and Cathy Minkiewicz, followed by Cheryl Neal and Bari Boyer in second, Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in third, and Jim Kaplan and Judy Balph in fourth in fourth. In the East-West direction, Judy Spruance and Sergio Dechiara finished in first place, followed by John O’Keefe and Andrew Jacknain in second, Carol Whitmarsh and Sari Lipkin in third, and George and Isabel Shattuck in fourth place.

At the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Sept. 20, 12 pairs competed in a special game. First place overall went to Barbara Besse and Jim Kaplan, followed by Michel Riel and Dave Donald in second, Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway in third, and John O’Keefe and Andy Jacknain in fourth. Finishing in a tie for fifth place were Kathie and Peter Clay, and Joan Perrine, playing with Ken Judson.

The annual membership meeting of the Island Bridge Club was held prior to the Sept. 22 bridge game. It was decided that beginning with the Oct. 6 game, bridge will start at 6 pm. Players should arrive by 5:45 to register for the game. Marianne Goldsmith volunteered to continue as the partnership liaison for the Thursday-night game only. If someone needs a partner, call Marianne at 508-696-8015.

For the Island Bridge Club game, seven pairs competed. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Barbara Silk and Bea Phear, followed by Stan Kissel and Sunny Brownroot in second, and Ken Judson and Joan Perrine in third place. In the East-West direction, Carol Whitmarsh and Sari Lipkin finished first, followed by Dave Donald and Rich Colter in second, and Barbara Besse and Miles Jaffe in third.