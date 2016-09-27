Charles Edward Carlson III died unexpectedly on Sept. 5, 2016. He was 57.

Charlie was the beloved son of Charles and Eva Carlson of Newtonville, N.Y., and Edgartown. Born in Madison, Wisc., Charles spent his formative years in Newtonville and on Martha’s Vineyard. He graduated from Shaker High School in Latham, N.Y., in 1977, and graduated from Middlebury College, Vt., in 1981 with a degree in American literature.

Charles worked in advertising as a copywriter during the early part of his career, first in Albany and then in New York City. He was responsible for creating numerous well-known and awardwinning campaigns.

Charlie later joined the Director’s Guild of America and became a noted director of TV commercials. As a resident of lower Manhattan for much of his life, one of his proudest accomplishments was participating in the awardwinning campaign titled, “I Am an American,” filmed on the streets of New York City during the week after Sept. 11, 2001, celebrating the diversity of America.

During the latter part of his career, Charlie was active in the petroleum business, working in Connecticut and, eventually, founding his own company based in Nigeria. Charlie followed many creative pursuits throughout his life, including the photography, art, and writing which manifested his extraordinary artistic talents. Charlie also was an avid saltwater fly fisherman and sailor, and spent many happy days building lasting memories with family and friends on and near the waters of Martha’s Vineyard.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his treasured daughter Mae Forbes Carlson of Philadelphia, Pa.; siblings and best friends Nancy Carlson of Richmond, Vt., and Paul Carlson of Aptos, Calif.; and four much-loved nieces and nephews.

As he wished, Charles will have his final resting place on Martha’s Vineyard. Donations in the memory of Charles may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Services will be private.