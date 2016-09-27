Chilmark: “Chronicle” coming to town

It’s a Chilmark home run — congratulations to Candy Schweder and Up-Island Pottery for a yellow clover bowl featured in Joan Nathan’s New York Times “Classic Rosh Hashanah Desserts Get a Professional Upgrade,” with photographs by Gabriela Herman, on Sept. 20. Be sure to check out the recipes, or just be inspired for any fall holiday, at bit.ly/roshrecipes.

Our selectmen said yes, so you may see WCVB’s show “Chronicle” filming a “Main Streets and Back Roads” segment in Chilmark between Oct. 3 and 7.

Stop by the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, across from the CCC, to see the annual fall Chilmark Elementary School art exhibit, which opened on Sept. 23.

If you’re a mom of teens or tweens, the Just for Moms Coffee Talk on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 to 10 am at the Island Wide Youth Collaborative Building (on the campus of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services) is where you can treat yourself to a morning of support and conversation with other moms. Gain new skills while sharing mothering experiences, strengths, and challenges. Light refreshments provided. No registration required. For more information, please call 508-693-7900, ext. 400, or email pbennett@mvcommunityservices.com.

Connect to End Violence, the domestic violence and rape crisis program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, will hold its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 am in an effort to help raise awareness about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. All proceeds benefit Connect to End Violence. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 day of; registration starts at 10:45 am at Edgartown Park and Ride Lot, and is two miles through downtown Edgartown. Bring the whole family! Water and snacks provided. For more information, please contact 774-549-9667, ext. 106, or ibrito@mvcommunityservices.com.

Roberta Kirn will share songs, photos, and video from her “Song Exchange Project” at the Chilmark Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5:30 pm. Last winter the project took Roberta Kirn to Kenya and South Africa, where she shared songs from around the world and gathered new songs to teach at home and elsewhere as part of her vision to help everyday people to sing in community every day. Don’t forget these weekly library programs; Stories and Songs happens on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am, and the After-School Craft Program starts at 3 pm on Wednesdays.

Mark your calendars: Native Earth Teaching Farm’s annual Popcorn Festival is on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is offering a free series of six self-education sessions in “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” every Tuesday from Oct. 11 through Nov. 15, from 1:15 to 3:45 pm at the Anchors in Edgartown. This program is designed to help family caregivers handle the unique challenges of caregiving. Preregistration required; for more information contact wwbenedetto@edgartown-ma.us or call 508-627-4368, ext. 14.

Pizza nights at the Chilmark Community Church are on Tuesdays at 6 pm, free. All are welcome.

Have a good week.