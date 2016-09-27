Edgartown: Vineyard Charity Golf Classic

My goodness! Where did September go? We’re heading into our fourth week of school, it’s officially fall, October is creeping up fast. No wonder I feel like I can’t keep up. I can’t. Two weekends have passed without significant beach time. That is not good news, as far as I’m concerned. There is still hope of one or two more warm days tucked into a little protected alcove somewhere, but I am quickly running out of time for that last swim and tanning tuneup. My Irish heritage will overtake my Portuguese. There have been a few days chilly enough to wear jeans, which many of you know is a scary proposition to face after summer!

The Rotary Club of Martha’s Vineyard and Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) will hold their second annual Vineyard Charity Golf Classic on Monday, Sept. 26 at the Vineyard Golf Club in Edgartown, starting at 9 am. The sold-out tournament has received tremendous support within the community through sponsorships and in-kind donations. Major sponsors include Edgartown National Bank, Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, and Cronig’s Market. A total of 104 players will make up 26 golf foursomes in this year’s tournament. Proceeds from the Vineyard Charity Golf Classic will benefit MVCS and a variety of nonprofits on Martha’s Vineyard supported by the Rotary. The first Vineyard Charity Golf Classic, held in September 2015, raised $55,000.

The Island’s Rotary Club is comprised of 60 men and women who volunteer and raise money for charities through the golf tournament, a pancake breakfast, an antique show, and the “great lobster raffle.” The international Rotary organization has more than 1.2 million members in 35,000 clubs around the world.

Interested in talking to other moms of teens and tweens? Venture on over to the Just for Moms Coffee Talk on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 am to 10 am at the

Island Wide Youth Collaborative Building on the campus of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. This is a group for moms of teens and tweens to share some wisdom, gain some wisdom, and treat themselves to a morning of support and conversation with other moms. Gain new skills while sharing the experiences, strengths, challenges, and successes of raising teens and tweens. Moms who have successfully survived the teen years are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration required. For more information, please call 508-693-7900, ext. 400, or email pbennett@mvcommunityservices.com.

Also coming up is the annual Connect to End Violence Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 8. Connect to End Violence is the domestic violence and rape crisis program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, and this annual walk is an effort to raise awareness about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. All proceeds benefit Connect to End Violence. Registration starts at 10:45 am; it costs $5 to sign up in advance, or $10 the day of the walk. It begins at 11 am at Edgartown Park and Ride lot, and is two miles through downtown Edgartown. Bring the whole family. Water and snacks will be provided. For more information, please call 774-549-9667, ext. 106, or email ibrito@mvcommunityservices.com.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Kathy Ivory, who celebrated her birthday on Sept. 27. If you see her out and about, wish her a happy belated.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is offering a free series of six “self-education” sessions in “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” every Tuesday from Oct. 11 through Nov. 15, from 1:15 pm until 3:45 pm at the Anchors, Edgartown Council on Aging. Preregistration is required. This program is designed to help family caregivers handle the unique challenges of caregiving. For more information, please contact wbenedetto@edgartown-ma.us or call 508-627-4368, ext 14.

Keep your eyes open and drive extra carefully next Wednesday, Oct. 5, as it is the annual Walk/Bike to School Day. Edgartown students and their families are encouraged to walk or bike to and from school that day, an event encouraged by MA in Motion MV and the Island Partnership for Healthy Living. The rain date is Thursday, Oct. 6.

Have a great week. Happy October. Remember, autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go!