Looking to learn something new this fall? Come to the Adult and Community Education of Martha’s Vineyard (ACE MV) course fair at the Harbor View Hotel this Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30 until 7 pm. The open house is an opportunity to meet with instructors and learn more about course offerings. There will be courses starting throughout October, ranging in topic from criminal psychology to Indian cooking. To register, or for more information, visit acemv.org.