Mark DelloRusso of West Topsham, Vt., a home health aide, died August 12 at his home in West Topsham. He was 58.

Mark was the son of the late Dr. Michael and Gloria (Lucey) DelloRusso, and brother of Michael DelloRusso of Oak Bluffs.

Mark was born in Malden in October 1957, and grew up in Winchester. He was a graduate of Winchester High School, class of 1976.

Mark lived and worked for many years at the Maharishi Vedic Health Center in Lancaster. While there he met and became good friends with Beatle George Harrison, who was a frequent visitor to the center. Surviving brother Michael had a surprise one Halloween when he answered the door at the family home on Allen Road in Winchester, and Mark was there with George; they had come by for a short visit.

Mark enjoyed playing musical instruments and traveling.

A graveside service will be held Oct. 25, 11 am at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, for family and friends.