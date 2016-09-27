Oak Bluffs: Favorite time of year

It is practically unanimous: This is absolutely the most favorite time of year for Islanders. The weather, the lessening of frantic planning and working, and the time we have to take a calming break once in awhile: definitely “our time.”

Since switching to house delivery for my mail a few years ago, I have to go to the Vineyard Haven Post Office to pick up large packages. I have been made aware of two things. First, I am amazed at how the obviously overworked staff can manage to stay helpful and pleasant as they work in such a busy place with so much responsibility on the backs of so few people. Second, as many times I have to use a cane to navigate, I am astounded that after four-plus years, the handicapped-accessible push bars are not working, the door near the street entrance is taped shut and does not work during parts of the winter, and the parking lot has non-readable handicapped painted areas for parking. When I want to exit while leaving with a package, it is very difficult to safely do so while trying to open the doors. Whose responsibility is it to change this? I would think the Town could perhaps order the landlord to repair the building and make the grounds cleaner and more attractive. I know it is a very busy area, but with its litter-ridden exterior and dead plantings, it certainly is not a welcoming or pleasant area to view at the main entrance to the town. Who can help with this situation?

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health now has six trained volunteer coaches for the program “A Matter of Balance,” and will soon be offering these important seminars to Island communities. They are now offering the free series of self-education sessions in “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” every Tuesday from Oct. 11 through Nov. 15, from 1:15 to 3:45 pm. The sessions will be held at the Anchors, Edgartown Council on Aging. Preregistration is required; for info please contact wbenedetto@edgartown-ma.us or call 508-627-4368, ext. 14.

The Neighborhood Convention will be held at St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 11 am. Philip Dietterich will speak on the subject “Feeding the Hungry, One Step at a Time.” Please bring your bag lunch; dessert will be provided. Remember, all are welcome.

It seems as if we were just talking about summer events, but here is a wake-up call for the approaching fall and winter. This Saturday, Oct. 1, head to the flu clinic and Health Fair at the MVRHS cafeteria. There are no staging areas, just go straight to the high School between 11 am and 2 pm. Children over 6 months old are also welcome. Registration forms are available at the town hall, library, pharmacy, or online at mvboh.org.

Time for Oak Bluffs School students to put on their smiling faces and prepare for the School Picture Day on Thursday, Oct. 6. Then that evening, from 5 to 8 pm, Grades 5 through 8 will be holding their open house at the school from 6 to 7 pm. No school on Friday, Oct. 7, as it will be a professional development day for school staff, and there will be no school on Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day.

A couple of programs offered by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services are coming up. A Just for Mom’s Coffee Talk will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 to 10 am at the Island Wide Youth Collaborative Building.This group for moms of teens and tweens will be a opportunity to gain some support and conversation with other moms, and share experiences with one another. Moms who have successfully survived the teen years are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served, and no registration is required. Call 508-693-7900, ext. 400, or email pbennett@mvcommunityservices.com, for more info.

Connect to End Violence, the domestic violence and rape crisis program of MVCS, will hold its annual Awareness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 8, to benefit Connect to End Violence. For information about registration and cost, please call 774-549-9667, ext. 106, or email ibrito@mvcommunityservices.com.

Would you like to help out our Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard? The fifth annual Walk for the Animals will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Edgartown School from 10 am to noon. You are asked to come by with or without your pet, participate in the walk, make a donation and, if you wish, get folks to sponsor you for participating.

The walk raises money to support this no-kill shelter that is supported by volunteers and donations. Although the shelter is in Edgartown, it is the Island’s shelter and serves all six towns on the Vineyard. Animals are put out for adoption after being spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

Say Happy Anniversary to Bernie and Mark Crossland on Oct. 1, and we send birthday smiles for September to Aidylberg resident William Sullivan, and Woodside Village residents Eileen McLaughlin, Spencer Hilton, Florence BenDavid, and Emma Goldhorn. Smiles to Grace Vanderhoop, Elyse Madeiras, and Bob Blythe on the 2nd, Will deBettencourt and Marc Hanover on Oct. 3, Tony White on the 5th, and Robert Moreis and Mikaella Blake on Oct. 6.

Enjoy your week. Peace.