Poet’s Corner: Pond Poem

swallows carried words
slipping from my tongue
swooping curves
wingspans dive
flapping speed
no longer dissonant
vowels falling
consonants buzzing
crickets zing
eyes on heaven
as letters plink
like drizzle
on an evening pond
on high behold
lovely chaos rains
never wanting to say
the unsaid
or words sung
at sundown
a breeze of serenity
never silence
even in a duck’s quizzical
last glance
Valerie Sonnenthal joined the Cleaveland House Poets when she moved to the Vineyard in 2006. She writes the Chilmark town column plus arts and lifestyle stories for The MV Times, and publishes Errata Edition Books on Books series. She can be found cooking, swimming, listening to writers, and walking her dogs when she is not teaching MELT Method or Foot Fitness. She continues her studies in movement, how our feet behave, and any ironic poetic thing.