Recipe: Spiced Apple Pumpkin Snack Cake

Summer is officially over, and with that comes my favorite season. Having been born and raised in the Dominican Republic, where we lived in endless summer, the fall season of cool breezes, sweaters, and pumpkins makes me smile from head to toes. To be honest, it’s the food that excites me the most. Sure, I love a good salad as much as the next person, but I’m ready to indulge in the hearty stews, braised meats, and roast vegetables that this season brings. And for dessert, give me all the apple and pumpkin desserts — I’m ready!

Yes, pumpkin-spiced everything gets annoying. But when it’s used reasonably, pumpkin is one of my favorite ways to welcome the season. This recipe for Spiced Apple Pumpkin Snack Cake is just the way to do it. Combining both pumpkins and apples, it’s a great recipe to make for seasonal potlucks, for your kids’ lunchboxes, or even as an afternoon treat. It’s also incredibly versatile, and you can swap out ingredients to suit your needs:

Use a gluten-free flour mix instead of regular flour (I recommend the Bob’s Red Mill All Purpose Baking Flour) to make it gluten free

Substitute some of the sugar with coconut sugar for a healthier treat

Replace the eggs with flaxseed meal mixed with water (1 Tbsp. meal to 2.5 Tbsp. water) to make this recipe vegan

2½ cups all-purpose flour

1¼ cups granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. pumpkin spice blend

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 large eggs

½ cup pumpkin purée

½ cup vegetable oil

3 medium apples, peeled, cored, and grated

powdered sugar, to serve

Preheat oven to 350℉ and lightly oil an 8- x 8-inch baking pan. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, spice blend, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, pumpkin purée, oil, and grated apples together. Mix the dry ingredients with the wet ones and mix until it’s all incorporated (do not overmix).

Pour batter into greased pan and bake for 35 to 45 minutes, until golden brown. Serve warm or room temperature, with a sprinkling of powdered sugar.