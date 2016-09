Saturday, Sept. 24, was Oak Bluffs Beach Cleanup Day, and employees from Bangkok Cuisine helped make it a successful day. According to a press release, In addition to 10 bags of debris, a moped and a swivel office chair were removed. The cleanup day committee would also like to thank Michael Ellis from the Oak Bluffs DPW for picking up debris collected, and Martha’s Vineyard Gourmet Cafe and Bakery for the coffee and doughnuts.