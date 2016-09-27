Thursday, Sept. 29: Celebrate National Coffee Day on M.V.

Oh coffee, how I love thee. I’ve tried giving you up on two occasions, and let’s just say, the love I have for you is stronger than my willpower. Currently, I consume about three or four cups of coffee on a daily basis, much more if I’ve had a sleepless night. At home and work, I take my coffee hot, black, and with a sprinkling of coconut sugar. When I’m out, depending on the time, it’s either two shots of espresso with a splash of steamed milk (sometimes called a flat white) or a simple shot of espresso.

But how did coffee ever become such a popular beverage? It is said that centuries ago in Ethiopia, a goat herder noticed his goats would be extremely energetic and not sleep at night after consuming the red berries of a certain tree. He brought this to his town’s attention, where a local monastery brewed the berries in water and noticed they were able to stay up through their late-night prayers. By the 15th century, people were growing coffee in the Arabian Peninsula, and by the 17th century, it made its way to Europe. People who used to start their day with beer and wine switched to coffee, and realized how much more productive they were.

Nowadays, most of us also prefer to start our mornings with coffee. On Martha’s Vineyard, there are plenty of coffee shops that power us through our workdays. Scattered around the Island, most of these coffee shops double as bakeries, since nothing goes better with a hot cup of coffee than a freshly baked treat.

At Espresso Love, start your morning with a hot cup of coffee and a Mike’s Breakfast Bagel. Layered with tomato, avocado, and cream cheese, it’s a hearty way to kick off the day.

Stop into Behind the Bookstore, where the Iced Mint Latte ($5) has an almost cult following. Paired with one of their orange polenta cakes, it’s a match made in heaven.

At Toccopuro, the Iced Green Tea Chai ($4.95) is a blend of herbal flavors and spices, perfect for the cooler temperatures for those who still want to stick with iced. I like adding a shot of espresso to this one.

Mocha Mott’s is the spot to get a Coffee Mocha ($2.85), my go-to winter drink of hot chocolate and espresso. Rich hot chocolate swirled with strong espresso is just what we are going to need in February.

Black Dog Bakery is where I go later in the mornings, when I know I’ll be craving a coffee paired with something sweet, like a slab of their Black Out Cake! If your sweet tooth gets the best of you, this is the ultimate coffee pairing.

And since nothing is better than coffee and doughnuts, Dippin’ Donuts is definitely a spot to swing by at the Triangle in Edgartown.

Another great way to celebrate National Coffee Day on Martha’s Vineyard is by purchasing locally roasted coffee by Chilmark Coffee. Todd and Jennifer Christy are roasting some incredibly sourced, tasty coffees from around the world right on our Island. You can find Chilmark Coffee served all over the Island at spots like Rosewater Market, Art Cliff Diner, Edgartown Diner, 7aFoods, Lucky Hank’s, and more. Now go forth and drink coffee!