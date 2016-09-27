Tisbury: Rosh Hashanah

Watch for the 250 cyclists taking part in Cycle Martha’s Vineyard next Saturday, Oct. 1. Be prepared to drive safely and leave space for the bicycles, which have the same legal right to the road as your car. These cyclists also pay for the privilege to benefit charities, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Martha’s Vineyard.

The Steamship Authority has been nearly overwhelmed these past few weeks, but has handled it very well. We all know that fall is the best time on the Island, but it seems that the word is out. I am especially grateful that our lifeline to America is always available in emergencies. And the personnel are so pleasant, even if some of the visitors are not.

Rosh Hashanah is one of the holiest holidays in the Jewish religion. This year the two-day holiday begins at sundown on Sunday, Oct. 2, and ends at nightfall on Tuesday, Oct. 4. For some, this celebration of the Jewish New Year includes a tradition of Tashlich, which calls for Jews to find a body of water, ocean, river, or stream, and cast away their sins. This is done symbolically by throwing bread into the water as the people reflect and correct themselves so they can focus on the new year.

Mothers have always known life with a baby was much easier if you shared your concerns with other new mothers. Moms of Teens and Tweens are invited to gather on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 to 10 am at Community Services. Share the experiences, challenges, and successes of raising teens and tweens. Moms who survived the teen years are encouraged to attend. Coffee and light refreshments provided. No registration. More at 508-693-7900, ext. 400.

Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness on Saturday, Oct. 8, from the Edgartown Park and Ride for two miles through downtown. All proceeds benefit Connect, the domestic violence and rape crisis program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. Registration is at 10:45 am; it costs $5 to sign up in advance, or $10 the day of the walk. It begins at 11 am at Edgartown Park and Ride Lot. For more info, call 774-549-9667, ext. 106.

Bring a sandwich and enjoy lunch with your neighbors at the Neighborhood Convention on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 11 am at St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown. Phil Dietterich will talk about “Feeding the Hungry, One Step at a Time,” followed by coffee and dessert. All are welcome.

Long before we heard of recycling, Vineyarders were making new things out of old. Discover a few special objects at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum that were given new uses, and learn the stories of what they were before. One item on display is a beautiful high chest of drawers made from mahogany washed ashore after a shipwreck about the year 1770. The display continues through Oct. 29, in tribute to the Living Local Harvest Festival.

The Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is offering a free series of six sessions in “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” every Tuesday from Oct. 11 through Nov. 15, from 1:15 to 3:45 pm at the Anchors, Edgartown Council on Aging. Preregistration is required. This program is designed to help family caregivers handle the unique challenges of caregiving. For more information, email wbenedetto@edgartown-ma.us or call 508-627-4368, ext. 14.

Last winter the program for winter shelter on our Island was successful because of the volunteers. You are needed this year. The program is now called Houses of Grace. Volunteers must either attend a short refresher session (for those who served last year) or a full orientation (for new volunteers) on one of these three evenings: Tuesday, Oct. 4, Monday Nov. 7, or Wednesday, Dec. 7. Orientation sessions are from 7 to 8:15 pm. Refresher sessions are from 8:15 to 8:45 pm. All meetings are at St. Andrew’s Church at the corner of Winter and Summer Streets in Edgartown. You are needed to make sure that anyone who needs it has a warm and safe place to stay during our winter nights.

Rush tickets are available at 6:30 pm for Ronan Noone’s new play “The Second Girl” at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. $25 cash only at the door. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm until Oct. 8. Set in the kitchen during Eugene O’Neill’s classic “Long Day’s Journey into Night,” this is an intimate and humorous look at the struggles of two Irish immigrant servant girls and the American chauffeur.

Last weekly lobster rolls for this year will be sold tomorrow, Sept. 30, at Grace Church.

Happy anniversary: Sofya and Sandy Nadelstein celebrate on Saturday. Jane and Chris Chandler party on Sunday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Julie Immelt Whelden. On Sunday wish the best to Nore Clark. Mya Houston celebrates her first birthday in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: You are what you eat. Be delicious.