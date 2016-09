Krishawn Morrison

Claudia Morrison and Krishna Morrison of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Krishawn Morrison, on Sept. 25, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Krishawn joins his big brother Robert.

Ellis Alvin Root Anderson

Emily Anderson and Eric Anderson of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Ellis Alvin Root Anderson, on Sept. 23, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ellis weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.