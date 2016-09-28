Martha’s Vineyard court report: September 19, 2016

Kyle J. Dubay, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/26/93, threat to commit a crime: continued to pretrial conference.

Benjamin D. Fogg, Edgartown; DOB 11/21/82, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Benjamin D. Fogg, Edgartown; DOB 11/21/82, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Benjamin D. Fogg, Edgartown; DOB 11/21/82, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Benjamin D. Fogg, Edgartown; DOB 11/21/82, vandalizing a gravestone, six additional charges of vandalizing a gravestone: continued to pretrial conference.

Benjamin D. Fogg, Edgartown; DOB 11/21/82, burning a motor vehicle, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial conference.

Benjamin D. Fogg, Edgartown; DOB 11/21/82, setting fire on another’s land, a second charge of setting fire on another’s land: continued to pretrial conference.

September 22, 2016

Ryan E. Cabral, Edgartown; DOB 12/26/78, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Helio G. Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/6/52, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14: not guilty; three additional charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14: not guilty; 27 charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14: all dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Sydney S. Mullen, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/15/78, OUI-liquor or .08: dismissed by failure to prosecute without prejudice; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed by failure to prosecute without prejudice; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Steven Charles Wehner, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/8/60, assault and battery: pretrial probation for one year with conditions.

September 23, 2016

Emily Ryan Hallbilsback, West Tisbury; DOB 5/13/94, malicious destruction of property over $250, a second charge of malicious destruction of property over $250, disorderly conduct, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.